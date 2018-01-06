Camper rescued from NC gorge due to heart problems

BURKE CO., NC (WSPA) – A 59-year-old man had to be rescued from the Linville Gorge after suffering from heart problems during a camping trip early Saturday morning.

The NC Department of Public Safety says the man had been camping along Pinch-In trail near the river at the bottom of Linville Gorge when he began to experience chest mains.

Local rescuers and two Mountain Rescue Teams responded. The rescue teams hiked in to reach the campers and provide first aid and life support.

NC HART was called to provide evacuate the camper using a helicopter. A National Guard UH-60 crew and technicians from the Charlotte Fire Department arrived at the scene around 4:30am to take the man to a local hospital.

Crews from Burke County Rescue, McDowell Rescue, Parkway Fire and Rescue Department, Parkway Fire, and Linville Central Mountain Rescue Teams assisted in the rescue.

“We are grateful to all the rescuers who train extensively and were there to help in these cold and icy conditions,” said Governor Roy Cooper.