SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 85 Friday.

Investigators said the crash happened near mile marker 77.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, Shirley Jean Lawing, 68, died Friday evening at SMC Emergency Center.

The coroner said an exam will be attempted Saturday and toxicology studies are pending.

We will update this article when we learn more information.