Driver killed in stolen truck crash near house fire in Haywood Co., deputies investigating

HAYWOOD CO., NC (WSPA) – Haywood County deputies are working to determine if a house fire and a stolen truck that crashed, killing the driver, were related.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 4:30am for a house fire on Westbrook Circle in Clyde.

Two adults and two children were in the home at the time of the fire. One of the adults was treated and released at a local medical facility.

The home had extensive damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Haywood County Fire Marshal.

Deputies say shortly after the fire was reported, a report of a stolen Nissan truck was received in the same area.

The stolen truck was involved in a crash on Old Clyde Road around a half-mile from the fire.

The driver of the truck was killed in the crash.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the truck crossed the center line after entering a curve at high speed before running off the road and hitting a tree.

It is not currently known if the fire and the truck theft are related.

The driver of the truck has not yet been identified.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.