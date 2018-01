SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg City Fire Department is responding to a reported fire at a Spartanburg apartment complex Saturday morning.

According to Spartanburg County dispatch, crews were sent to the Magnolia Townhomes in the 200 block of E Blackstock Rd. Saturday at 11:33 p.m.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.