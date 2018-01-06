Friday’s High School Basketball

Associated Press
Wade Hampton swept a couple of tight battle against Dorman Friday night.
Here are other scores from the Associated Press:
AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 63, Chapin 48
Abbeville 56, Greenville Technical Charter 52
Anderson Christian 60, Laurens Academy 26
Belton-Honea Path 74, Woodmont 61
Brookland-Cayce 67, Pelion 59
Broome 49, Mid-Carolina 41
Cardinal Newman 73, Hammond 64
Carolina Academy 61, Grace Christian 37
Carolina Academy 52, Powdersville 48
Chester 109, Indian Land 69
Clinton 76, Chapman 75
Dutch Fork 49, Lexington 38
Eau Claire 55, Saluda 52
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 57, Jefferson Davis Academy 40
Gaffney 65, Northwestern 59
Gray Collegiate Academy 54, W.J. Keenan 44
Great Falls 67, Camden Military Academy 49
Heathwood Hall 64, Augusta Christian, Ga. 53
J.L. Mann 73, Spartanburg 71
James F. Byrnes 69, Westside 53
Newberry 85, Woodruff 40
Patrick Henry Academy 66, Andrew Jackson Academy 59
Ridge View 53, South Pointe 46
Southside 49, Berea 36
Spring Valley 82, Irmo 62
Swansea 64, Gilbert 53
T.L. Hanna 51, Greenwood 48
Travelers Rest 66, Greer 52
Walhalla 74, Crescent 26
Westwood 66, Richland Northeast 46
Wren 81, Easley 63
York Prep 65, Providence Christian 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ashley Ridge vs. James Island, ppd.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Silver Bluff, ppd. to Feb 5.
Bishop England vs. Lake Marion, ppd.
Buford vs. Chesterfield, ppd. to Jan 7.
C.E. Murray vs. Branchville, ppd.
Charleston Charter vs. Military Magnet Academy, ppd.
Cross vs. Bowman Academy, ppd. to Jan 8.
Darlington vs. Lakewood, ppd.
Dillon vs. Marlboro County, ppd.
East Clarendon vs. Lamar, ppd.
Garrett Academy of Technology vs. Burke, ppd.
Goose Creek vs. Stratford, ppd.
Governors School vs. Greer Middle College, ccd.
Hannah-Pamplico vs. Lake City, ppd.
James Island vs. Ashley Ridge, ppd. to Jan 22.
Johnsonville vs. Carvers Bay, ppd.
Kingstree vs. Andrews, ppd. to Jan 20.
Lee Central vs. Central, ppd.
Loris vs. Lake View, ppd.
Lowcountry Leadership vs. Baptist Hill, ppd.
Lugoff-Elgin vs. Hartsville, ppd.
Manning vs. Hanahan, ppd.
Marion vs. Latta, ppd. to Jan 20.
May River vs. Bluffton, ppd. to Feb 3.
North Central vs. Cheraw, ppd.
North Charleston vs. Academic Magnet, ppd.
North Myrtle Beach vs. St. James, ppd. to Jan 10.
Pee Dee Academy vs. Marlboro Academy, ppd.
Philip Simmons vs. Cane Bay, ppd.
Royal Live Oaks Academy vs. Palmetto Scholars Academy, ppd.
Socastee vs. Carolina Forest, ppd. to Jan 16.
South Florence vs. Conway, ppd.
Strom Thurmond vs. Edisto, ppd.
Summerville vs. Fort Dorchester, ppd. to Jan 6.
Timberland vs. Berkeley, ppd.
Timmonsville vs. Scott’s Branch, ppd.
West Ashley vs. Wando, ppd. to Jan 27.
West Florence vs. Sumter, ppd. to Feb 8.
Woodland vs. Whale Branch, ppd.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 46, Chapin 39
Berea 42, Southside 35
Brashier Middle College 41, Ninety Six 30
Broome 49, Mid-Carolina 41
Cardinal Newman 48, Hammond 37
Chapman 38, Clinton 30
Chester 52, Indian Land 35
Christ Church Episcopal 57, Blue Ridge 47
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 61, South Aiken Baptist 15
Dreher 54, Lower Richland 53
Emerald 67, Palmetto 33
Gaffney 75, Northwestern 33
Lake Pointe Academy 46, Victory Christian Academy (Gastonia), N.C. 33
Lancaster 40, York Comprehensive 37
Lexington 64, Dutch Fork 51
Mountain Vista, Colo. 61, Hilton Head Island 24
Newberry 59, Woodruff 33
Oakbrook Prep 74, Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 25
Pendleton 59, West Oak 11
Powdersville 50, Carolina Academy 37
Providence Christian 60, York Prep 46
South Pointe 69, Ridge View 65
Spring Valley 61, Irmo 26
W.J. Keenan 50, Gray Collegiate Academy 30
Westwood 51, Richland Northeast 47
Whitmire 32, Dixie 11
Woodmont 71, Belton-Honea Path 42
Wren 39, Easley 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Academic Magnet vs. North Charleston, ppd.
Andrews vs. Kingstree, ppd. to Jan 20.
Ashley Ridge vs. James Island, ppd. to Jan 22.
Aynor vs. Green Sea Floyds, ppd.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Silver Bluff, ppd. to Feb 5.
Baptist Hill vs. Lowcountry Leadership, ppd.
Berkeley vs. Timberland, ppd.
Bishop England vs. Lake Marion, ppd.
Bluffton vs. May River, ppd. to Feb 3.
Branchville vs. C.E. Murray, ppd.
Burke vs. Garrett Academy of Technology, ppd.
Cane Bay vs. Philip Simmons, ppd.
Carvers Bay vs. Johnsonville, ppd.
Cheraw vs. North Central, ppd.
Chesterfield vs. Buford, ppd. to Jan 6.
Conway Christian School vs. Wilmington Christian, N.C., ppd.
Cross vs. Bethune-Bowman, ppd. to Jan 8.
Edisto vs. Strom Thurmond, ppd.
Fort Dorchester vs. Summerville, ppd.
Greer vs. Governors School, ccd.
Hanahan vs. Manning, ppd.
Hartsville vs. Lugoff-Elgin, ppd.
Lake City vs. Hannah-Pamplico, ppd.
Lake View vs. Loris, ppd.
Lakewood vs. Darlington, ppd.
Lamar vs. East Clarendon, ppd.
Lee Central vs. Central, ppd.
Marion vs. Latta, ppd. to Jan 20.
Marlboro County vs. Dillon, ppd.
Military Magnet Academy vs. Charleston Charter, ppd.
North Myrtle Beach vs. St. James, ppd. to Jan 10.
Royal Live Oaks Academy vs. Palmetto Scholars Academy, ppd.
Socastee vs. Carolina Forest, ppd. to Jan 16.
Stratford vs. Goose Creek, ppd.
Timmonsville vs. Scott’s Branch, ppd.
Wando vs. West Ashley, ppd. to Jan 27.
West Florence vs. Sumter, ppd. to Feb 8.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)