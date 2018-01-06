Friday’s High School Basketball

Associated Press

Wade Hampton swept a couple of tight battle against Dorman Friday night.

Here are other scores from the Associated Press:

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 63, Chapin 48

Abbeville 56, Greenville Technical Charter 52

Anderson Christian 60, Laurens Academy 26

Belton-Honea Path 74, Woodmont 61

Brookland-Cayce 67, Pelion 59

Broome 49, Mid-Carolina 41

Cardinal Newman 73, Hammond 64

Carolina Academy 61, Grace Christian 37

Carolina Academy 52, Powdersville 48

Chester 109, Indian Land 69

Clinton 76, Chapman 75

Dutch Fork 49, Lexington 38

Eau Claire 55, Saluda 52

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 57, Jefferson Davis Academy 40

Gaffney 65, Northwestern 59

Gray Collegiate Academy 54, W.J. Keenan 44

Great Falls 67, Camden Military Academy 49

Heathwood Hall 64, Augusta Christian, Ga. 53

J.L. Mann 73, Spartanburg 71

James F. Byrnes 69, Westside 53

Newberry 85, Woodruff 40

Patrick Henry Academy 66, Andrew Jackson Academy 59

Ridge View 53, South Pointe 46

Southside 49, Berea 36

Spring Valley 82, Irmo 62

Swansea 64, Gilbert 53

T.L. Hanna 51, Greenwood 48

Travelers Rest 66, Greer 52

Walhalla 74, Crescent 26

Westwood 66, Richland Northeast 46

Wren 81, Easley 63

York Prep 65, Providence Christian 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ashley Ridge vs. James Island, ppd.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Silver Bluff, ppd. to Feb 5.

Bishop England vs. Lake Marion, ppd.

Buford vs. Chesterfield, ppd. to Jan 7.

C.E. Murray vs. Branchville, ppd.

Charleston Charter vs. Military Magnet Academy, ppd.

Cross vs. Bowman Academy, ppd. to Jan 8.

Darlington vs. Lakewood, ppd.

Dillon vs. Marlboro County, ppd.

East Clarendon vs. Lamar, ppd.

Garrett Academy of Technology vs. Burke, ppd.

Goose Creek vs. Stratford, ppd.

Governors School vs. Greer Middle College, ccd.

Hannah-Pamplico vs. Lake City, ppd.

James Island vs. Ashley Ridge, ppd. to Jan 22.

Johnsonville vs. Carvers Bay, ppd.

Kingstree vs. Andrews, ppd. to Jan 20.

Lee Central vs. Central, ppd.

Loris vs. Lake View, ppd.

Lowcountry Leadership vs. Baptist Hill, ppd.

Lugoff-Elgin vs. Hartsville, ppd.

Manning vs. Hanahan, ppd.

Marion vs. Latta, ppd. to Jan 20.

May River vs. Bluffton, ppd. to Feb 3.

North Central vs. Cheraw, ppd.

North Charleston vs. Academic Magnet, ppd.

North Myrtle Beach vs. St. James, ppd. to Jan 10.

Pee Dee Academy vs. Marlboro Academy, ppd.

Philip Simmons vs. Cane Bay, ppd.

Royal Live Oaks Academy vs. Palmetto Scholars Academy, ppd.

Socastee vs. Carolina Forest, ppd. to Jan 16.

South Florence vs. Conway, ppd.

Strom Thurmond vs. Edisto, ppd.

Summerville vs. Fort Dorchester, ppd. to Jan 6.

Timberland vs. Berkeley, ppd.

Timmonsville vs. Scott’s Branch, ppd.

West Ashley vs. Wando, ppd. to Jan 27.

West Florence vs. Sumter, ppd. to Feb 8.

Woodland vs. Whale Branch, ppd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 46, Chapin 39

Berea 42, Southside 35

Brashier Middle College 41, Ninety Six 30

Broome 49, Mid-Carolina 41

Cardinal Newman 48, Hammond 37

Chapman 38, Clinton 30

Chester 52, Indian Land 35

Christ Church Episcopal 57, Blue Ridge 47

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 61, South Aiken Baptist 15

Dreher 54, Lower Richland 53

Emerald 67, Palmetto 33

Gaffney 75, Northwestern 33

Lake Pointe Academy 46, Victory Christian Academy (Gastonia), N.C. 33

Lancaster 40, York Comprehensive 37

Lexington 64, Dutch Fork 51

Mountain Vista, Colo. 61, Hilton Head Island 24

Newberry 59, Woodruff 33

Oakbrook Prep 74, Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 25

Pendleton 59, West Oak 11

Powdersville 50, Carolina Academy 37

Providence Christian 60, York Prep 46

South Pointe 69, Ridge View 65

Spring Valley 61, Irmo 26

W.J. Keenan 50, Gray Collegiate Academy 30

Westwood 51, Richland Northeast 47

Whitmire 32, Dixie 11

Woodmont 71, Belton-Honea Path 42

Wren 39, Easley 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Academic Magnet vs. North Charleston, ppd.

Andrews vs. Kingstree, ppd. to Jan 20.

Ashley Ridge vs. James Island, ppd. to Jan 22.

Aynor vs. Green Sea Floyds, ppd.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Silver Bluff, ppd. to Feb 5.

Baptist Hill vs. Lowcountry Leadership, ppd.

Berkeley vs. Timberland, ppd.

Bishop England vs. Lake Marion, ppd.

Bluffton vs. May River, ppd. to Feb 3.

Branchville vs. C.E. Murray, ppd.

Burke vs. Garrett Academy of Technology, ppd.

Cane Bay vs. Philip Simmons, ppd.

Carvers Bay vs. Johnsonville, ppd.

Cheraw vs. North Central, ppd.

Chesterfield vs. Buford, ppd. to Jan 6.

Conway Christian School vs. Wilmington Christian, N.C., ppd.

Cross vs. Bethune-Bowman, ppd. to Jan 8.

Edisto vs. Strom Thurmond, ppd.

Fort Dorchester vs. Summerville, ppd.

Greer vs. Governors School, ccd.

Hanahan vs. Manning, ppd.

Hartsville vs. Lugoff-Elgin, ppd.

Lake City vs. Hannah-Pamplico, ppd.

Lake View vs. Loris, ppd.

Lakewood vs. Darlington, ppd.

Lamar vs. East Clarendon, ppd.

Lee Central vs. Central, ppd.

Marion vs. Latta, ppd. to Jan 20.

Marlboro County vs. Dillon, ppd.

Military Magnet Academy vs. Charleston Charter, ppd.

North Myrtle Beach vs. St. James, ppd. to Jan 10.

Royal Live Oaks Academy vs. Palmetto Scholars Academy, ppd.

Socastee vs. Carolina Forest, ppd. to Jan 16.

Stratford vs. Goose Creek, ppd.

Timmonsville vs. Scott’s Branch, ppd.

Wando vs. West Ashley, ppd. to Jan 27.

West Florence vs. Sumter, ppd. to Feb 8.

