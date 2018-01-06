Pipe burst floods NC assisted living facility, dozens evacuated

TRANSYLVANIA CO., NC (WSPA) – Dozens of residents were evacuated from an assisted living facility in Transylvania County after a pipe burst, flooding the lower level of the building.

Connestee Fire Department says a pipe from the sprinkler system burst around 11:00am at Cedar Mountain House, filling the lower level with water.

Around 42 residents were evacuated to Pisgah Forest Church then to three assisted living facilities in the area that will house the residents, according to the fire department.

Cedar Mountain House is located on Sherwood Ridge Road.