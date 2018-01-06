RV and Camping show takes over TD Convention Center in Greenville



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – RV and camping enthusiasts packed into the TD Convention Center in Greenville to check out the latest recreational vehicles on the market.

The show covers 275 thousand square feet and has over 500 RVs from manufacturers around the country.

The South Carolina RV & Champing Show had everything from luxurious high-end motor homes to folding campers and travel trailers.

Campgrounds from around the region also had a chance to show what makes them great.

The show runs through 5:00pm Sunday. Tickets are $12 and kids 12 and under are free. Parking costs $5.