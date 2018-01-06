Upstate home destroyed after reports of fire near chimney

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A home in Oconee County is considered a total loss after an overnight fire.

According to Oconee County Emergency Services Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Eubanks, crews were first called to the home on Hideaway Point in West Union at 12:13 a.m. He said the initial call were reports of fire around the chimney, so investigators believe the fire started because the residents were trying to stay warm on another cold night.

He said crews observed heavy fire on arrival, and took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. There were challenges due to difficulty accessing fire hydrants and smaller, gravel covered roadways. Crews remained on scene until about 5:00 a.m.

Eubanks said the two people inside the home were able to make it out safely, and there were no injuries to emergency personnel.

The American Red Cross said they are helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Eubanks urges residents to use caution around anything they’re using to warm their home, and to make sure working smoking alarms are installed.