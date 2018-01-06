Upstate man charged after Walmart armed robbery

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an armed robbery at the Walmart on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs Wednesday.

According to investigators, Brandon Michael Cobb, 29, is accused of producing a knife and fleeing when confronted about being suspected of shoplifting.

The sheriff’s office posted surveillance photos of the suspect later that day, and received a number of calls helping to identify Cobb as the suspect.

Authorities said Cobb turned himself in Thursday and confessed to the incident. He was booked into the detention center before being released on bond.

“This agency would like to sincerely thank the citizens of this county again for their willingness to help us solve another case, especially another Armed Robbery, and would encourage them to continue,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Kevin Bobo.