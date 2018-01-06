Wofford Powers Past The Citadel, 109-92

SPARTANBURG, S.C (Wofford SID) – The Wofford basketball team downed The Citadel 109-92 on Saturday night in Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. With the win, Wofford has won two in a row and seven of the last eight games. The Terriers improve to 10-5 on the season and 2-1 in Southern Conference play, while The Citadel falls to 5-10 overall and 0-3 in conference action.

Wofford scored 100 points for the third time this season, but the first time against a Division 1 opponent and scored more than 109 for the first time since the 131-127 four overtime thriller against Samford last season (Feb. 9, 2017).

“They run a fast paced offense, and it makes us work a little more than normal. It’s fun though,” said junior forward Cameron Jackson. “We had to find a way to win the game tonight, and other guys really stepped up.”

Despite entering the game averaging 24.1 points per game, Wofford leading scorer Fletcher Magee was held to just 11, but teammates stepped up and helped. Three players – Nathan Hoover, Trevor Stumpe, and Storm Murphy – all set career highs to pace the Terriers past the Bulldogs. Five Terriers scored in double figures, a first for Wofford since the win over Samford last season.

Hoover led all players with 21 points. The sophomore guard finished 6-12 from the field, 5-8 from three and 4-6 from the line. Hoover’s five makes from deep is also a career high. After scoring a career high 17 just two days ago in the win over VMI, Stumpe bested that with 19 against the Bulldogs. Ten of Stumpe’s points came at the free throw line where the sophomore guard went 10-12.

Murphy more than doubled his previous career high and scored 17 points on 60% shooting. Cameron Jackson was the fourth Terrier in double-digits and earned his second double-double of the season thanks to his 13 point, 13 rebound performance.

Derrick Brooks added nine points and six rebounds while Tray Hollowell and Keve Aluma scored eight and five, respectively.

The teams traded baskets to start the high paced game. The Citadel went up five, 12-7, on a Zane Najdawi three pointer. The Citadel led from 17:03 until 4:08, when a Hoover three pointer put the Terriers ahead 34-31. The Bulldogs tied it at 36, but Wofford closed the half on a 9-1 run to lead 45-37 at halftime.

The Terriers never trailed in the second half. The Citadel cut the lead to four, 69-65, but Wofford responded with a 7-0 run to stretch it back to 11. The Bulldogs pulled within seven two other times, but the Terriers answered both times to keep the pesky Bulldogs at bay. Wofford scored 64 points in the second half, more points than Wofford has scored in 44 games won since joining the Division 1 ranks.

Wofford had 11 turnovers and only five assists at the half, but turned it around for 14 assists and nine turnovers in the second half. The Terriers pulled down a season high 48 rebounds and shot 53.2% while holding The Citadel to 40%. A big difference came from the charity stripe as Wofford went 29-37 (78.4%) and The Citadel finished 19-33 (57.6%). The Terriers also won the battle from deep, 46.7% to 32.5%. There was four lead changes and five ties in the contest.

Wofford remains home for the next two games. Next, Wofford hosts Harvard for the team’s final non-conference matchup of the season. Then, the Terriers resume conference play with a Saturday, Jan .13 showdown with Furman.

“Wednesday will be a great tune up for us,” said Young. “They’re good and Tommy (Amaker) is a great coach.”