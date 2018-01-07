Be careful around frozen bodies of water, says Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office

NEWBERRY Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know the dangers of walking on ice-covered water.

Even though the ice may be thick enough to stand on in some parts, water does not freeze evenly across bodies of water.

Some areas of ice may be too thin to support the weight of a person and can cause them to fall into the water below or slip under the ice. Falling under the ice can cause a person to be unable to return to the surface.

Falling into freezing water is extremely dangerous, resulting in limited mobility of the body or serious health issues like hypothermia and potentially death.

Running water like streams or rivers can appear frozen but the water underneath is still moving.

Freezing temperatures are expected for the upcoming weeks and ice will continue to stay on bodies of water over that time.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to use extreme caution when being around ice-covered water.