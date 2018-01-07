Below freezing cold endangers motorists this Winter



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Planning ahead could save your life if you ever find yourself stranded on a road trip. Dr. Eric Ossmann, Greenville Health System Emergency Physician, says 70 percent of cold weather deaths are all related to traffic accidents. Whether it be driving on icy roads or breaking down and suffering through the cold weather, Dr. Ossmann says the best way to stay safe is to avoid getting on the road.

“So by far and away the greatest risk that we probably experience in Greenville is related to using the road during these kinds of conditions,” Ossmann said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the best way to prepare for a roadside emergency in below freezing temps is to have all the necessities like food and water, a blanket and a charged cell phone. The first thing you want to do is call for help, but if there is no cell service and you can wave down a car make sure you keep safety in mind.

Drivers in the upstate have been taking the winter conditions in mind as they plan their upcoming winter road trips.

“Keep your wits about you and stay calm in any situation like that and ideally we would make sure we were off the road and able to contact authorities,” Michael Jackson said.