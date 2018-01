INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Residents in the Inman Mills community are asked to boil their water after a water main break in that area.

The boil water advisory impacts all lettered streets in the Inman Mills community between Park Street and Church Street.

The advisory covers around 160 homes.

Repairs to the water line were completed around 2:00pm.

Residents in the area should boil their water for one full minute prior to consuming or using for cooking.