Church, Mosque members unite to help Upstate food bank

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Representatives from two religions came together to help an Upstate Food Bank Saturday.

A group from Greenville’s Islamic Center teamed up with a group from Traveler’s Rest United Methodist Church to volunteer at Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road.

They both packed up boxes of food to distribute to families in need.

“Coming together on the opposite spectrum of each other showing that we really are really similar we have the same views we are very passionate about serving others I think that’s a good example to set in today’s world,” said Mason Hand with Travelers Rest United Methodists Church.

They said it started with some dinners between the Methodist church and the Mosque.

“Think this is a wonderful activity to do not only to build bridges between two communities but it also helps others as the result of that,” said Javaid Qazi with Greenville Islamic Society.