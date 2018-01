ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Crews are battling a barn fire in Anderson County, according to dispatch.

The call was first received around 8:30 a.m. Sunday for the 9300 block of Highway 81 North.

One person was taken to the hospital by EMS following the blaze.

The Powdersville Fire Department is on scene along with two other departments.

