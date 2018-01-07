Man killed in single-car crash in Oconee Co.

Oconee County (WSPA) — One man is dead after a single-car crash Saturday night.

It happened just before 10p.m. on Friendship Road, just south of the city of Seneca.

The Oconee County Coroner says 28-year-old Brandon Harley of Fair Play was killed.

Highway Patrol says Harley was driving south on Friendship Road, when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. Troopers also say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The coroner says Harley died from injuries at the scene.

His death has been ruled accidental.