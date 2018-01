SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg High School will be operating on a two-hour delay Monday, January due to a heating outage in one part of the school.

Spartanburg School District 7 says the outage is in the C-wing of the school.

Teachers and staff are asked to report on a regular schedule.

Classes in C-wing will be reassigned to other places in the building.

Buses will be picking up students around 9:00am. First bell will ring at 9:53am.

Students are asked to dress warmly for the weather.