Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Upstate, Western North Carolina

(WSPA) – A winter weather advisory has been issued from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, 1/08/2018.

There is a slight chance of light freezing rain and drizzle Monday morning as a storm system passes south of the Upstate and Western North Carolina. With all surfaces frozen from recent cold temperatures, even trace amounts of precipitation would quickly create very slippery conditions on streets, sidewalks, and outdoor home surfaces.

The vast majority of moisture associated with this storm is expected to remain to our south, and the best chance of precipitation in in western Carolina will not be until Monday afternoon and evening when temperatures are expected to be above freezing. That said, it is better to be safe than sorry, so you will want to plan for the possibility of icing to occur in our area should any precipitation occur in the morning while temperatures are below freezing. Since accumulation is expected to be light, widespread power outages are not expected. Conditions should improve relatively quickly Monday afternoon as temperatures, except in higher elevations, rise above freezing around lunch time.