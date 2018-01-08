Driver hurt after crashing SUV following chase in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The driver of a car being chased by Oconee County deputies was sent to the hospital after a crash on Highway 11.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says they tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 59 on suspicion of impaired driving.

The SUV was chased for a time before being called off due to high speeds. The deputy was headed to another location when he saw the vehicle near Highway 24 and Highway 11.

The deputy turned on his lights and sirens but the vehicle crashed before he was able to catch up to it.

Highway Patrol says the Dodge Durango ran off the side of the road and overturned. The driver was partially thrown from the SUV and was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries.

Troopers have not yet identified the woman who was driving the car.

The Highway Patrol MAIT team is investigating the crash.