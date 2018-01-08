Help find missing teen Sydney Harper from McDowell Co.

Sydney Claire Harper
McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Sydney Claire Harper, 17, of Marion.

Deputies say she was last seen shortly before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 6 at her home on Riverview Acres Drive.

Her mother and grandmother reported her missing.

Harper is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black stretch pants, a maroon shirt, a white fuzzy jacket and Jordan high-top tennis shoes and was carrying a blue duffle bag.

Anyone with information concerning the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.