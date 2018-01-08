Help find persons of interest in Asheville thefts

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for your help to find two persons of interest in numerous thefts in and around the Asheville area.

They are Dennis Gates Miller, 26, and Hope Elizabeth Baker, 35.

Police say both have multiple outstanding warrants, several of which are felonies.

They should not be approached and are considered potentially armed and dangerous, according to investigators.

Miller is described a white male, approximately 5’11” and 165 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Baker is a white female approximately 5’05” and 125 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dennis Gates Miller or Hope Elizabeth Baker they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.