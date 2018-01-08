Help ID car break-in suspect in Forest City

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Police in Forest City are looking for a man suspected of breaking in to multiple vehicles on Friday.

Forest City Police say the suspect broke in to several vehicles around 8:30pm in the area of Huntley Alley and South Powell Street.

Surveillance cameras showed the man breaking a vehicle’s window and taking items from inside, police say.

Investigators believe the man came from the areas of South Powell Street near the post office or possibly from South Broadway Street.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Joshua Williams at 828-247-8759 or joshuawilliams@townofforestcity.com.