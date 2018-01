GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police say human remains have been found in a vacant lot.

The remains were found around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 in a vacant lot on Doe Street.

Police say the remains were found by someone picking up cans.

There is no threat to the community, according to police.

The remains have not been identified, but the coroner’s office confirms the victim was an adult.

