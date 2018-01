TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – Kids rescued from a lake according to Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They do not know the number of kids or the name of the lake right now.

Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office says he thinks the lake is on Sacha Lane in Travelers Rest.

Dispatch says the call was received around 1:07 a.m.

We will update this article when we get more information.