Man accused of neglecting vulnerable adult in Lyman

LYMAN, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of neglect of a vulnerable adult, according to Lyman Police.

An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Hershal Court in Lyman for a disturbance.

A woman said her 12-year-old daughter had called her and said Richardson Garrett II, 44, had hit a 75-year-old woman in the house and left.

The girl said the victim was in her bedroom and she thought Garrett had hit the woman in the head.

She told the officer that she heard yelling and a loud bang. She said the woman said “don’t hit me.”

The girl said Garrett came out of the woman’s bedroom, locked the woman in her room and left the house.

The officer walked into the woman’s room and she was covered with a blanket and was naked.

There was a strong odor of feces coming from the room and the officer could see feces on the woman’s bed, pillow and wall, according to the report.

The bathroom wall and bathtub had fresh blood splatters and the the bathroom floor had fecal matter and what appeared to be urine all over the floor, according to the report.

The officer said Garrett could answer some question’s and some she could not.

The woman had numerous visible injuries that were old and new on her forehead, face, arms, legs and neck, according to the officer.

The officer said the bruising on her neck was consistent with a possible strangulation.

The officer asked where the injuries came from and she said she had fallen.

She said she couldn’t remember where the bruises on her head came from.

The woman was taken into Emergency Protective Custody and was taken to the hospital.

She is now in DSS custody.

Officers asked Garrett about the woman and why he locked the door from the outside of her bedroom.

Garrett told police that it was “for her protection and she poops everywhere.”

When asked why the house was in the condition it was in, he said he had been sick, according to the report.

He said he didn’t work and all he does is take care of his mother.

There were 3 kids in the house during the incident, according to the report.

All 3 kids said they have been afraid that Garrett would hurt the woman. They said they heard him hit her, according to the report.

They told police they never saw him hit her because they feared the situation and locked themselves in their rooms.

The kids told police Garrett repeatedly became angry and would even make threats of killing the victim and told them she needs to die.

The children said the woman was constantly restricted to the confinement of her room and never allowed outside of the house.

The kids also said they witnessed Garrett elbow the woman in the past and throw dip cans and bottles at the woman.

Garrett is also charged with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.