Man tried to have sex with underage girl who was undercover officer, may be more victims say deputies

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Taylors man is accused of trying to have inappropriate contact with an underage girl and there may be more victims, according to he Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Andres Felipe Rivera, 31, of Devonwood Ct., is charged with three counts of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and One Count of Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd Degree.

Investigators say Rivera engaged in multiple conversations with who he though was a girl under 16 years old, but was an undercover investigator. Warrants say Rivera wanted to have sex with the girl.

Rivera tried to meet the girl on Jan. 5 with the intent to have sex with her, according to the warrant.

Rivera was arrested, given a $45,000 bond and released.

Investigators think there may be additional victims and ask anyone who had inappropriate contact with Rivera to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.