Moore man pleads guilty to wife’s attempted murder

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Moore man admitted he tried to murder his wife.

Johnathan Olin Batchelor, 29, was scheduled to go on trial Monday.

Batchelor pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Friday.

Batchelor received a 30-year prison sentence that was suspended to 18 years of service in prison and 5 years of probation, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Circuit Judge Derham Cole’s sentence includes credit for time served and no contact with the victim.

The victim was shot in the head in front of her house on Reidville Road as she arrived home from work in January 2016.

Batchelor was later arrested after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person with a possible weapon at a gas station on the corner of Highway 290 and Reidville Road.

