For the first time, Spartanburg is about to celebrate its own restaurant week! From $10 BBQ pork dinners complete with sides, dessert and a drink to “3 for $30” dinners at Rick Erwin’s The Standard, Spartanburg Restaurant Week is all about getting foodies to try something new in Sparkle City. Jennifer Martin has a breakdown of what restaurants are offering January 11th-21st.

For more information, head to https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/spartanburg/