Numerous guns stolen from Cabela’s store in SC

FORT MILL, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in York County say three people broke into a Cabela’s store and took numerous guns from a glass display case inside the store.

The burglary happened around 2:00am at the store on Cabelas Drive in Fort Mill, according to the report.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says three people in hooded sweatshirts arrived in two vehicles and broke a window on the back side of the boat showroom.

The three suspects broke into a glass display case and took numerous handguns before leaving in one of the vehicles.

The second vehicle was left at the store, still running, investigators say. That vehicle was a Nissan reported stolen out of Charlotte.

Investigators say the suspects left in a silver sedan, possible a Toyota.