Residents concerned over Spartanburg dog ordinance

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A group of Spartanburg residents are looking for change to the city’s dog ordinance.

A number of residents spoke out during the public comment portion of Monday’s city council meeting stating that the current ordinance is too vague. They went to explain that it doesn’t protect the animals when the temperatures drop below freezing.

“We need more specific language because when it says four walls, a roof and a floor it doesn’t say how big the door is so what if it’s a chihuahua in a huge dog house that’s not going to help, and it doesn’t require any insulation,” said Susan Myers, concerned city resident.

With the cold temperatures last week, an online petition was started and over 7,000 people signed it in the first 72 hours asking for change. The petition combined with the vocal concern at the meeting, council members said they recognized that there is an issue.

The council’s plan moving forward is to sit down, look at what other cities are doing and make the best changes going forward.