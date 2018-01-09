8 Clemson students displaced in apartment fire

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Eight Clemson University students were displaced following an early morning apartment fire Tuesday.

According to Clemson University Fire Chief William Daniel, a fire was reported at Foy Creek Apartments just after 4:30 a.m.

Daniel said firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 45 minutes and said no injuries were reported.

The fire reportedly started as a chimney fire in the apartment and then spread throughout the attic and crawlspace to the adjoining unit.

A smoke alarm in the building woke up a resident, who then alerted others.

Daniel confirmed that the eight Clemson students displaced lived in Unit 10 and Unit 8 of the apartment complex.

This is the second fire in which Clemson students were displaced. On Friday, crews responded to a duplex fire on Kelly Road that started in a gas heater.

A smoke alarm also alerted the students in the duplex fire.