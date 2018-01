<b><a href=”http://wspa.com/livestream-2/”>CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP</a></b>

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – Boiling Springs Road in Spartanburg is blocked after a cement truck overturned.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash at 1060 Boiling Springs Road just after 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Our crew at the scene told us that fire crews, as well as a tow truck, responded to the crash.

All lanes of Boiling Springs Road are closed at this time.