Clinton’s Webb Nominated For Shula Award

Clinton High School’s Andrew Webb, has been nominated for the NFL’s highest youth coaching honor, the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year. Representing the best at the high school level, Coach Webb was nominated for the national award by the Carolina Panthers for displaying character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.
Along with nominees from all 32 NFL teams, Coach Webb will be invited and recognized in special ways during the NFL’s week-long celebration of football at the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando later this month. Nominees will participate in a special coaches’ clinic, enjoy a VIP visit to Pro Bowl practices and attend the USA Football National Conference.
Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, with $10,000 being donated to their high school’s football program. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the third quarter of the 2018 Pro Bowl, airing Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.