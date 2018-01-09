Clinton’s Webb Nominated For Shula Award

Along with nominees from all 32 NFL teams, Coach Webb will be invited and recognized in special ways during the NFL’s week-long celebration of football at the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando later this month. Nominees will participate in a special coaches’ clinic, enjoy a VIP visit to Pro Bowl practices and attend the USA Football National Conference.

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, with $10,000 being donated to their high school’s football program. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the third quarter of the 2018 Pro Bowl, airing Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.