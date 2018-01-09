Conner Shaw joins Furman coaching staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix announced today the hiring of former University of South Carolina standout quarterback Connor Shaw as the Paladins’ new tight ends coach.

Shaw, who spent the last four years on rosters with two NFL teams, the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, fills the vacancy created by George Quarles’ recent move from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome Connor and his family to the Furman family,” said Hendrix in making the announcement. “I think the fact that they had already chosen to make Greenville their home makes this an even more perfect fit. He embodies all the qualities we look for in our coaches and players. It is exciting to have a man with his experience joining our team.”

“Its an honor to join a staff of not only talented coaches but men of quality character,” said Shaw on Tuesday. “My family and I are excited for this new chapter and are thankful to be part of something special at Furman University!”

A four-year letterman and three-year starter for South Carolina (2010-13), Shaw is the winningest quarterback in school history, having posted a 27-5 career record as a starter, including a 17-0 record at home. He completed 480 of 733 pass attempts (school record 65.5 percent) for 6,074 yards and 56 touchdowns in his history, and also rushed for more yards (1,683) than any quarterback in Gamecock history. His 74 career touchdown responsibilities is also a South Carolina program standard.

As a senior he served as a team captain, earned third team All-Southeastern Conference honors, and was a finalist for the Unitas Award. Among his many senior highlights was a 201-yard, three touchdown performance in a 27-24 double-overtime victory over fifth-ranked Missouri. In that contest, Shaw didn’t start due to a sprained knee but came off the bench in the second half and rallied the Gamecocks from a 17-0 deficit to the win. He later accounted for five touchdowns and earned MVP honors in the Gamecocks’ 34-24 victory over Wisconsin in the 2014 Capital One Bowl.

He also led South Carolina to triumphs in the 2013 Outback Bowl, completing 18-of-26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns versus Michigan (26-19 win), and in the 2012 Capital One Bowl, throwing a 78-yard touchdown pass versus Nebraska (30-13 win).

The Flowery Branch, Ga., product starred as a prep quarterback at Flowery Branch High School, where he played for his father, Lee Shaw, and passed for 3,100 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also rushing for 800 yards and 17 scores his senior year.

Shaw graduated from South Carolina in December of 2013 with a degree in sport and entertainment management.

He and his wife, Molly, formerly of Duluth, Ga., have a daughter, Mila (3), and a son Decker (1).