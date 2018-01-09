Greenville Co. Schools urge caution, ask parents to report travel concerns

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools said crews are patrolling roads and bridges and urging people to use caution on Tuesday morning.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting dozens of wrecks across the Upstate.

Greenville County Schools posted on social media that buses began rolling out just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

School officials say patches of ice have frozen on some bridges and roads across the county.

As soon as we realized that the temperatures dipped significantly below the forecast temperatures we sent crews out to inspect bridges and other areas that are traditionally problematic. Those crews are sharing their findings with bus drivers to provide the safest possible transport.

School officials urged people to use caution and contact principals if they’re concerned about safety on the trip to school.

