Indiana girl dies after being shot by BB gun

GRABILL, IN (WANE) — An 8-year-old girl hospitalized after being accidentally shot by her brother with a BB gun has died.

Deborah Kay Schwartz of Grabill died at a local hospital after being taken away from her home in the 8000 block of Ricker Road last Thursday. Police at the time said the girl had been accidentally shot in the eye with a BB gun by her 6-year-old brother.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Monday said Deborah died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled the county’s first homicide of 2018.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

