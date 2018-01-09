January 2018 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Well hi, Jack Roper here. We are at Miller Place. This is an assisted living community here in Spartanburg, and a lady inside made this place possible. She reaches out to help people all through the community. We’re going to give her our Caring for the Carolinas award for the month of January, and I want you to meet her.

WALENA KEENON – VOLUNTEER

I had the pleasure of knowing Ms. Miller for almost five years, and I’ve come to know she’s a very good person. She has a very warm heart. She goes out to reach out to help people. She’s just a sweet person.

MILDRED MILLER – AWARD RECIPIENT

When I was little, my grandmother reared my two older brothers and me. And anybody in the community that needed something done, my grndmama always sent me to do it.

JACK ROPER

So you don’t know anything but helping people, do you? You can thank your grandmother for that.

MILDRED MILLER – AWARD RECIPIENT

Yeah, I do now. I didn’t then but I do now.

JACK ROPER

How long have you been at Miller Place?

MILDRED MILLER – AWARD RECIPIENT

20 years.

JACK ROPER

20 years? You must be doing something right.

HATTIE MAE BROWN

I’m so proud of Ms. Miller. Her and one of my daughters, that come and see me all the time, went to school together. I love her to death.

JACK ROPER

Courtesy of course, of Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, we have an award for you, a Caring for the Carolinas award right there. I’ll give you that in just a second, but Ingles, one of our sponsors, gives you a hundred dollar gift card. Mildred Miller, our Caring for the Carolinas award winner for the month of January. Congratulations.