John Dickerson named co-host of CBS This Morning

NEW YORK(CBS) – John Dickerson, CBS News anchor, was named co-host of CBS This Morning on Tuesday.

According to a release from CBS, Dickerson will join Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell on CBS This Morning on Wednesday.

“John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News,” President of CBS News David Rhodes said. “Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers, and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s events—together with his co-hosts he will project our best values on every broadcast.”

According to the release, Dickerson joined CBS News in April 2009 as an analyst and contributor to the network’s broadcasts and platforms, and served as the network’s political director for six years before being named moderator of Face The Nation in June 2015.

“Few people possess John’s intellect, curiosity and journalistic chops,” Ryan Kadro, executive producer of CBS This Morning, said. “He’s the perfect complement to Gayle and Norah and will help us continue the momentum CBS This Morning has achieved over the last six years.”

“This is a new beginning with an old friend,” O’Donnell said. “I’ve worked alongside John for almost 20 years and this is a great way to continue our mission of putting the news back in the morning.”

“Today is our sixth anniversary. Can’t think of better way to celebrate and kick off our next chapter,” King said.