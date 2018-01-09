Man accused of hitting, kicking McDonald’s co-worker in Duncan

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – Duncan Police Department officers arrested a man last week after he allegedly assaulted his co-worker at McDonald’s.

According to a Duncan Police incident report, officers responded to McDonald’s, located on 1392 E. Main St., on an assault call and found the female employee sitting on the floor in the kitchen of the restaurant bleeding from the forehead, as well as the back of her head.

Witnesses told police that the woman had been assaulted by another employee, James Ray Cunningham, 20, of Woodruff.

According to witnesses, Cunningham and the victim had been arguing throughout the day.

Another employee told officers that the woman and Cunningham had been working on a grill together and she had asked Cunningham to help her, but then said to him, “you don’t know what you’re doing anyway,” because he was still in training.

Cunningham then reportedly started punching the woman in the head and in the face, and then picked her up and slammed her on the floor.

Witnesses said Cunningham then continued to hit and kick the woman in the head and in the face.

Police spoke to the woman who confirmed Cunningham had hit her.

According to the report, the woman had visible injuries to her eye and head area, as well as a broken hand. She was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Cunningham was charged with first degree assault and battery.