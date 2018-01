SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The owner of Mothers Grill LLC in Spartanburg was arrested today by the SC Dept. of Revenue (SCDOR) on Tuesday.

Jock D. McGaha is accused of operating the business without a license.

SCDOR says McGaha’s license was previously revoked by SCDOR and was told to stop making retail sales.

Investigators say he continued to operate the business and make sales.

SCDOR says if he is convicted, he faces fines up to $200 and / or up to 30 days in prison.