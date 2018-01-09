NC woman indicted in drug overdose death nearly a year later

OLD FORT, NC (WSPA) – A grand jury in McDowell County indicted a woman as an accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

Natasha Leann Brooks, 23, faces that charge according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the death of Sydney Dara Nanney, 22, of Marion.

Investigators say Nanney was found dead in her car from an apparent overdose on February 2, 2017.

The sheriff’s office says Brooks’ boyfriend – Shane Allen Parker, 27, of Marion, us charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies say Nanney overdosed on fentanyl and heroin sold to her by Parker.

Brooks is accused by deputies of aiding Parker by meeting others to pick up the drugs and also hid drugs from authorities after Nanney died.