Police search for armed robber in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man they say robbed another man at gunpoint who was walking to his car at Haywood Plaza on Orchard Park Drive in Greenville, Monday night.

Investigators say an employee was walking to his car when he was approached by a man armed with a gun who demanded money. Police say the man took a bag from the victim and left in a vehicle.

The man was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and had a red bandanna on his face, investigators say.

The suspect left in what investigators believe is a gray or silver Mitsubishi Galant.

Police say they believe there was another person in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Greenville Police Department.



