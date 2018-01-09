Police searching for hit-and-run driver in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greer are searching for a person involved in a hit-and-run on South Main Street.

According to the Greer Police Department, an officer saw a 2002 Lincoln cross over the center line on Main Street before side swiping a white 2006 BMW traveling in the opposite direction near Donaldson Avenue shortly before 7:00pm.

Officers say the driver of the Lincoln ran from the scene.

A K-9 unit attempted to track the driver but they were unable.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Greer Police are investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.