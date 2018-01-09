Pregnant woman killed in Rutherford Co. crash, ice could have played factor

RUTHERFORD Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Ice could have contributed to a crash that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in Rutherford County, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 33-year-old Theresa Anne Ravan of Harris, N.C. died after the vehicle she was driving flipped. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on Jack McKinney Road near the South Carolina state line.

Troopers say Ravan was headed to an appointment in South Carolina when she rounded a curve and ran off the road. Ravan’s vehicle flipped several times. Ravan, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries at the scene.

Troopers say ice could have played a factor in the crash.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Troopers say she was expecting a child.