Man accused of hitting, kicking McDonald’s co-worker in Duncan - Duncan Police Department officers arrested a man last week after he allegedly assaulted his co-worker at McDonald's.

SC woman charged after puppy found frozen - A woman is charged with cruelty to animals after temperatures plummeted and a frozen puppy was found in her backyard.

Trump suggests 2-phase immigration deal for ‘Dreamers’ - President Donald Trump is suggesting that an immigration deal could be tackled in two phases — first by taking care of the so-called Dreamer…

Supreme Court takes up vehicle search cases - The Supreme Court is considering whether police are free to search a rental car if the person behind the wheel isn’t authorized to drive the…

US considers whether virus might explain attacks in Cuba - The State Department says the United States is considering whether viral or “other types of attacks” harmed American diplomatic personnel in…

8 Clemson students displaced in apartment fire - Eight Clemson University students were displaced following an early morning apartment fire Tuesday.

Mothers Grill owner arrested for operating without a license - SCDOR says McGaha's license was previously revoked by SCDOR and was told to stop making retail sales.