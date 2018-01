PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Pickens County School Board will hear from the community tonight on proposed changes on where kids will go to class.

School board members will consider the changes for McKissick, East End, Forest Acres, West End and Crosswell elementary schools near Easley.

The school board said they’re trying to look into growth and space at the schools.

The meeting will take place at Easley High School in the cafeteria from 5:30 to 7 p.m.