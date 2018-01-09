Ryan misses practice for personal issue

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan left team headquarters because of an undisclosed personal matter and did not practice with the team.

Team spokesman Brian Cearns said Tuesday the Falcons did not plan to give a reason for his absence, adding that Ryan would address the matter when he meets on Wednesday with reporters “if he decides to do so.”

Atlanta (11-6) visits Philadelphia (13-3) in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday.

Ryan’s wife, Sarah, announced in November that the couple expects to become first-time parents in April with twins.

The 2016 NFL MVP was listed as “did not participant in practice, non-injury related.” He hasn’t missed a game since Week 15 of 2009. No. 2 quarterback Matt Schaub took Ryan’s place in practice.

—

