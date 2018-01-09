Skip Hop convertible high chairs recalled due to fall, injury hazard

(WSPA) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reporting that Skip Hop is recalling it’s convertible high chairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the CPSC’s website, the Skip Hop’s Tuo Convertible High Chairs are being recalled.

The front legs on the high chair can reportedly detach from the seat, which could result in a child falling from the highchair or getting injured.

Skip Hop has reportedly already received 13 reports of legs on the highchairs detaching, which resulted in two children receiving bruises.

The release said consumers should stop using the recalled high chairs and call Skip Hop for a free replacement.

According to CPSC, the recall involves the charcoal colored Tuo convertible high chair, which can be turned into a toddler chair.

Style numbers 304200 and 304200CN with the following date code on the back of the chairs are being recalled:

HH102016

HH11/2016

HH3/2017

HH4/2017

The high chair is described to have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs.

The high chairs were sold at Babies “R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other child specialty stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from December 2016 through September 2017. The high chairs cost around $160.

To report an incident involving this recall, click here.