Tractor-trailer overturns on I-26W in Spartanburg Co.

The SC Highway Patrol confirms a tractor-trailer has overturned on I-26.

One lane is closed at the 41 mile marker in the westbound lane.

This is near Highway 92 in Spartanburg Co.

The Highway Patrol website is reporting injuries.

The Woodruff Fire Department says there was a leak from the truck’s gas tank, but Hazmat has been canceled.

