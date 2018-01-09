Troopers responding to Upstate crashes, reports of icy roads

(WSPA) — The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting several crashes in the Upstate.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, troopers are reporting 14 crashes in Anderson and Pickens counties.

Pickens County schools will open on a two-hour delay and morning 4K classes have been cancelled due to icy road conditions.

John Eby, spokesman for the School District of Pickens County, said they’ve received multiple reports of black ice on the roads, especially in the northern parts of Pickens County.

Anderson County Dispatch said several roads there are reportedly covered in ice, including Highways 24, 76 and 28.

Here is a list of current accidents on the S.C. Highway Patrol website.

